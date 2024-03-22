Is Alien: Romulus a Sequel to Alien: Covenant?

Alien: Romulus is the venerable sci-fi/horror franchise’s first new installment since 2017’s Alien: Covenant – but is it a sequel to that film? Read on to find out!

Is Alien: Romulus an Alien: Covenant Sequel?

No, Alien: Romulus is not a direct sequel to Alien: Covenant – or any other Alien film, for that matter. While co-writer/director Fede Álvarez’s upcoming blockbuster isn’t a franchise reboot, it is very much a standalone affair. According to 20th Century Studios’ official synopsis (per Variety), Alien: Romulus takes place on “a derelict space station” and follows a crew of young scavengers, including Cailee Spaeny’s Rain Carradine. Bottom line? Don’t expect to see any familiar faces from Covenant in Romulus (apart from Alien‘s iconic Xenomorph beasties, of course).

Why did 20th Century Studios opt not to continue Alien: Covenant‘s story? Money, plain and simple. While Covenant netted over $240 million off an estimated $111 million budget, there wasn’t actually that much cash left over once its marketing bills were paid. As such, 20th Century Studios execs presumably decided that a fresh approach would fare better at the box office. This seemingly aligned with Álvarez’s vision for Romulus, as the filmmaker recently intimated his film takes its cues primarily from the first two Alien movies.

Is Alien: Romulus Connected to Any Other Alien Movies?

So, Alien: Romulus is a standalone story, not an Alien: Covenant sequel. Does that mean it’s completely divorced from Alien canon? Not quite. Spaeny confirmed in November 2023 that Romulus is firmly situated in the franchise timeline, taking place between 1979’s Alien and 1986’s Aliens. Following the trailer’s release, Álvarez narrowed this window down further, declaring that Alien: Romulus is set exactly 20 years after Alien. He also promised that Romulus would jibe with the continuity laid out by Alien and its original sequel. “[I]t all tracks [with established Alien lore],” he said, describing keeping canon square as part of the fun.

Álvarez added that he discussed Alien: Romulus with Ridley Scott and James Cameron, who directed Alien and Aliens, respectively. What’s more, he screened Romulus for the pair once he and his crew had completed it. Álvarez also revealed that he hired Aliens‘ VFX supervisor and several of its miniatures experts to bring extra authenticity to Romulus. So, while you shouldn’t expect Alien: Romulus to directly overlap with any of its predecessor’s narratives, you shouldn’t rule out smaller callbacks to canon, either.

Alien: Romulus stalks into cinemas on August 16, 2024.