How Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth’s Post-Game Chapter Selection Works

Although Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth doesn’t let you officially keep playing after the credits, the post-game, like its predecessor, has a chapter select that you can use, so here’s how that works.

How FF7 Rebirth’s Post-Game Chapter Selection Works

After you’ve beaten FF7 Rebirth, the “Chapter Selection” menu will appear under “System.” From there, you’ll be able to select any of the game’s fourteen chapters. When you choose one, you’ll have an option to “Retain Current Quest Completion Data,” which carries over your completed quest data from your current playthrough and allows you to finish off incomplete side quests. The second option is “Restore Previously Completed Quest Data,” which allows you to do the same thing, but with the game taking into account every playthrough you’ve done.

The final option is “Reset All Quest Data.” At the name implies, that option will reset all quest data for a given chapter, allowing you a chance to complete quests again. This does not actually affect your completion status, but instead might allow you to finish a quest with a better, or more optimal, result.

You may be wondering just what the difference is between “Retain Current Quest Completion Data” and “Restore Previously Completed Quest Data” and which you might like to use. Basically, when you use “Reset All Quest Data,” the game clears all of your quest data. From there, you can use “Retain Current Quest Completion Data” to jump around in chapters of the game with all of those quests still unstarted. You can then use “Restore Previously Completed Quest Data” to restore the quests that you had previously erased the completion for.

In terms of why you might want to use this, you may fail to get a perfectly executed rank on a quest such as “Dreaming of Blue Skies.” You can use “Reset All Quest Data” to give the quest another try, and then “Restore Previously Completed Quest Data” to go back and have it marked as perfectly executed alongside all of your other perfectly executed quests.

There’s a good chance you’ll want to use “Reset All Quest Data” if you’re going for a completionist run, as there are trophies and folios linked to playing through FF7 Rebirth on Hard mode, which you can only access after beating the game.

Other FF7 Rebirth Post-Game Options

Outside of those chapter select options, the post-game for FF7 Rebirth adds a few extra settings. These allow you to choose what companion accompanies you in Chapter 8 and Chapter 12, which are the two Gold Saucer segments of the game, and to pick whether you get the Standard or Intimate Conclusion for the date in Chapter 12.

You can also set the game to skip the interludes involving Zack, which mostly involve walking from one place to another or are simply cutscenes. This helps streamline the game a bit when you’re going to back to replay things.

There are also options to adjust how much of a slowdown you get while in Tactical Mode and to get the game to collect Materials spread throughout the world automatically. Additionally, the game will also mark on your map where you can find any Chocobo Stops or Caches that you missed, which is super handy.

Finally, the post-game adds details to the “Play Log” section of the “System” menu in FF7 Rebirth. From this menu, you can see your exact completion stats with regard to how many mini-games you’ve complete, how many Chocobo Stops you’ve repaired, Caches you’ve found, and more.

