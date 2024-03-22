Category:
Guides
Video Games

How Forgotten Riftstones Work in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Image of Lowell Bell
Lowell Bell
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:05 am

During your adventures through Vermund and Battahl, you’ll stumble upon forgotten riftstones that you can activate that are different from the regular riftstones found in villages and towns. This guide takes a closer look at the two types of benefits they provide as the game doesn’t explain it super well.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Forgotten Riftstones Explained

Upon finding one of these riftstones, you’ll first receive a reward of 30 RC, which in and of itself is a great incentive for seeking them out, as RC is used to hire Pawns and buy specific items. After that, one of two things will occur:

  • You’ll be able to access the riftstone as normal and hire Pawns of specific types and attributes
  • A high level Pawn will pop out, typically about 5 levels higher than your Arisen. This Pawn requires 0 RC to recruit despite high level Pawns typically costing a lot.

The riftstones with certain types of Pawns in them can later be accessed at any main riftstone under the Linked Riftstones menu. You can then summon specific types of Pawns from there, from their inclination, to Pawns you’ve met previously, and even to big lady Pawns or Pawns with an ‘distinctive upper half.’ Yes, really. As of right now, these Pawns are of Capcom’s own make and you cannot summon player created ones from these specific riftstones.

The high level Pawns, while a much rarer occurrence, will also be of a random Capcom design and not player-created.

That’s all you need to know for how forgotten riftstones work in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Now go out and build yourself an entourage of big cat ladies to whack ogres with.

Post Tag:
Dragon's Dogma 2
