How to Get the Just Let Go Trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

How to Find Miles and Phin’s Trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man finds the science trophy

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has plenty of callbacks and Easter eggs for both its own in-universe history and the extended Marvel Universe mythos for eagle-eyed fans. One direct nod to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the trophy “Just Let Go.” The trophy description reads, “As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together.”

The science trophy can be found in the Financial District of Manhattan when free-roaming as Miles. At the location on the in-game map below, keep an eye out for the large, old church in the middle of the neighborhood. Swinging around the tall spire, players can find the trophy, shaped like a small cube, on the parapet next to the spire. You can see where the trophy is on the church in the screenshot above and where that location is in the screenshot below.

Pinpoint on Manhattan map in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Upon interacting with the trophy, Miles will recount his memories of the trophy and complicated relationship with Phin in a small monologue. The trophy will activate and players can see the trophy under the collections tab in the pause menu, if they want to revisit this especially bittersweet memory from Miles’ past.

What the Trophy Is a Reference To

This trophy refers to an energy converter devised by Miles and his childhood friend Phin Mason, which received an award at a Manhattan science convention and put on display at the Oscorp Science Center. Shortly after winning this award, Miles attended Brooklyn Visions Academy while Phin attended Midtown High School, with the two friends subsequently growing apart. After Phin’s older Rick was killed by the Roxxon Corporation in a cover-up of their dangerous experiments and products, Phin swore revenge, which eventually resulted in her death.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Phin uses her vast scientific knowledge to create weapons and gear for the crime syndicate The Underground, leading them as the Tinkerer. This places her on a collision course with Miles, who sets out to stop her when her vendetta against Roxxon causes massive collateral damage across New York City. When Miles is overloaded with unstable energy from Roxxon’s facility in Harlem, Phin takes him a safe distance about the city and urges him “just let go,” releasing the energy without harming the city at the expense of her own life.

And that’s how to find the “Just Let Go” trophy and what you need to know about its backstory in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. If you’re looking for more, check out how to get the Round the Bases trophy in the game.