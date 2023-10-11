Not sure how to get Yarn in Merge Mansion or struggling to get enough? The valuable resource plays a key role in completing several levels, but it’s not always entirely clear just how to get the resource. Don’t worry, though. With this guide, you’ll find out how to get yarn easily in Merge Mansion.

How to Get Yarn in Merge Mansion

Yarn is available as part of a relatively long chain, which I’m going to break down here.

Use the Toy Generator to create a Post Light, which is the final level of the Lamp line.

The Post Light generates a Moth every seven minutes.

The final level of the Moth chain, which is Moth Level 6.

Moth Level 6 will generate 20 Silk three times, with a one-hour recharge in between.

Merge two Silk to get a Yarn.

That will give you Yarn, which you can further merge into Ball of Yarn, Bigger Ball of Yarn, Balls of Yarn, More Balls of Yarn (Level 1), More Balls of Yarn (Level 2), More Balls of Yarn (Level 3), Weave (Level 1), Weave (Level 2), and Weave (Level 3).

My general tip for Yarn is that, when you’re in an area that requires the resource, it’s a good idea to have several Post Lights working at once. There’s no need to speed them up. This will give you a good number of Moths working at the same time, which can be really helpful.

With how occasional Yarn comes up, there’s not much point banking it for very long, so keep your inventory free of it, except for when you’re completing the locations I’ll mention below. At this time, there’s also no point in merging past Weave (Level 1), though it may be a good idea to keep a higher level Weave in your inventory for whenever it does become relevant.

I’ve also found that, while there’s no point paying for anything in the Lamp line, it can be advantageous to pop bubbles and/or buy Yarn and its various levels from the store, though I never recommend spending real money.

When You Need Yarn in Merge Mansion

Full disclosure: If you’re looking for when you’ll need what resource in Merge Mansion, I recommend the wiki. It’s extremely helpful and detailed. The good thing is that I can verify everything that’s on there is accurate, and I’m fleshing it out a bit more here. However, resource requirements sometimes change, and I’ll update this article accordingly. For now, here’s when you need Yarn in Merge Mansion, as planning ahead is half the battle.

Maintenance Room: 1 More Balls of Yarn (Level 2)

Pool House: 2 Yarn, 4 Ball of Yarn, 2 Balls of Yarn, and 1 More Balls of Yarn (Level 2)

Pool House Patio: 2 Yarn, 2 More Balls of Yarn (Level 1), 1 More Balls of Yarn (Level 2)

Tennis Court: 1 Weave (Level 1)

Romantic Spot: 1 Bigger Ball of Yarn and 1 More Balls of Yarn (Level 3)

Lighthouse: 4 Yarn, 1 Bigger Ball of Yarn, 1 Balls of Yarn

Dining Room: 2 Yarn and 1 Ball of Yarn

Note that, for the Tennis Court, you’ll need a Weave, so you should get started on that immediately when you get to that location, as it’s going to take quite some time to get there. For the Lighthouse, you’ll get a lot of Yarn from cleaning up the location regularly, so keep that around.

And that’s how you get Yarn in Merge Mansion as well as when you’ll need it and my general strategy for getting it.