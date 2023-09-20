Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways features a bigger role for Albert Wesker, who appears briefly in the main game. But if you’ve played the original Resident Evil or its 2002 remake, you might be wondering just how is Albert Wesker alive in Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways?

Resident Evil, both the original and the remake, ended with Albert Wesker dying. He praised the power of the Tyrant, which then proceeded to skewer him with his claws. Given that the mansion exploded shortly after, how on earth can he be anything other than a tiny, charred chunk?

I don’t for one second believe that Capcom always intended Wesker to survive. But it was revealed during Resident Evil: Code Veronica (which came before Resident Evil 4) that Wesker was indeed alive. He’d injected himself with a variant of the T-Virus which, instead of turning him into a zombie, gave him superhuman powers. He’s now working solo, with his own agenda and enough money to hire Ada Wong.

However, there’s no news on a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake, so the only way to experience his return firsthand is to play the original.

Who Is Albert Wesker?

To understand who Wesker is in Resident Evil 4, we have to delve into his history. Over the years, Capcom has fleshed out his past through games and other materials. Originally, he was an Umbrella operative who was working undercover as a S.T.A.R.S. member. When the Spencer Mansion incident happened, S.T.A.R.S. personnel were sent in to stop the outbreak. But really, Wesker and Umbrella wanted to see how the T-Virus-infected mutants/zombies would fare against trained professionals.

Before that, he was a doctor who had a hand in creating the original Tyrant. He left Umbrella to join the Army, though it’s not clear whether he actually joined up or if this was part of his cover. He eventually returned to Umbrella but ultimately abandoned them, setting up on his own. He was also the product of a eugenics project that has left him with a serious sense of superiority. He essentially views humanity — or the bulk of it anyway — as unworthy.

So, in Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways, Albert Wesker is an independent villain who, with a grudge against humanity, wants to get his hands on a parasitic superorganism. I’m sure it’ll all end well.