Separate Ways Comes to Resident Evil 4 Remake Next Week

Way back in March, datamining revealed Separate Ways was going to be coming to the remake of Resident Evil 4. The Ada Wong campaign was first introduced in the PS2 version of the original Resident Evil 4, showing what the crafty spy was doing during Leon’s adventure. Now, the campaign has been confirmed during today’s State of Play and will be hitting the Resident Evil 4 remake on September 21.

Check out the new trailer below, which also featured a look at the free VR mode hitting the game this winter:

This version of Separate Ways seems to follow Ada like the original but with some differences. Ada encounters Luis, for starters, and appears to be infected by the Plagas, just like Leon and Ashley.

In addition to Separate Ways, it was revealed Ada and Wesker will be joining The Mercenaries as a free update on September 21. It also looks like a new level will be added, but it was not confirmed.

Some additional details were posted on PlayStation.Blog. Ada’s grappling gun will be a key tool in her belt and can be used to travel to faraway locations and take down enemies from a distance with a ranged melee attack. Curiously, there was no mention of a price for the DLC!