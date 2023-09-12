The iPhone 15 Pro Can Play Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Resident Evil Village

Apple pulled back the curtain on iPhone 15 Pro, revealing that players will be able to use it to natively play graphically demanding titles like Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Resident Evil Village, and Resident Evil 4 remake. Yes, you read that right. These are some of the best-looking games we’ve gotten in the last few years, and the prospect of playing them on the go is pretty mind-blowing.

During a sizzle reel shown during the Apple Event, developers for some of these games attributed the newfound mobile support to the iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 Pro performance tech. It’s impossible to tell just how well these games will run and look on phones, but at least from the presentation, Apple is promising a jaw-droppingly impressive gaming experience. You can see the moment from the event at 1:10:00 in the video below.

Other titles included in iPhone 15 Pro’s gaming plans include MiHoYo’s Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. In addition to Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft’s The Division: Resurgence is also slated to come to the device. Both games are expected to arrive on iPhone 15 Pro in early 2024. It’s unclear how touch-screen controls will work for games like Assassin’s Creed and Resident Evil, though Apple does note that some controllers like the PlayStation 5’s DualSense can connect to iPhone 15 via Bluetooth.

The iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) and iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB) will each cost you $999 and $1199, respectively, when they launch September 22, 2023. Pre-orders open this Friday. Pricing details for the games has not been revealed. If you’d like to learn more about Assassin’s Creed Mirage before it comes to iPhone 15 Pro, be sure to check out our preview, where we took a look at its back-to-basics formula and impressive visuals. Until we know more from Ubisoft, Capcom, MiHoYo, and Apple, be sure to stay tuned for any updates.