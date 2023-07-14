Assassin’s Creed Mirage Is Getting a Haptic Feedback Gaming Suit, If You’re into That Sort of Thing

Ubisoft is taking the virtual reality story of its flagship franchise to a whole new level with a haptic feedback suit for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The product is being made in collaboration with OWO, a company that specializes in creating tech that aims to immerse players in new ways. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept of a haptic gaming suit, the long and short of it is that it’s wearable technology that responds to in-game actions. For example, if you’re playing a first-person shooter and take an in-game bullet in the arm, you will, in real life, feel pressure in the same spot you took the hit. These sensations are sometimes customizable for those looking to lessen or enhance their immersion.

How Assassin’s Creed Mirage will implement a peripheral like this is anyone’s guess, but it sounds painful. However, the suit itself is admittedly kind of cool thanks, in part, to its Assassin’s Creed-inspired style. If you want one for yourself, it looks like you’ll need to purchase it as part of a bundle, which comes with everything you need for the suit as well as a copy of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Ubisoft has yet to reveal a price for the bundle, but another “limited edition” version of the basic suit is being sold through OWO for 499€ (or around $560 USD). In other words, expect to shell out quite a bit of cash to nab one for yourself.

What possessed Ubisoft to wish pain on the Assassin’s Creed community, specifically, is anyone’s guess, but it does appear that the suit will allow you to feel more than just pain. Over on the OWO Sensations page, the company describes some of the different ways the suit interacts with wearers. For example, the haptic gaming suit is programmed to react differently to impacts from balls, punches, axes, insect bites, light and severe wounds, bullets, darts, and more. It also allows you to feel things like wind, stress, and free-falling.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on October 12, 2023. For more on OWO and how its haptic gaming suit will bring Assassin’s Creed Mirage parkour into real life, you can watch a promotional video for the device below.