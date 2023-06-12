Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gameplay Finally Puts the Spotlight Back on Stealth

Ubisoft is selling Assassin’s Creed Mirage as the long-awaited return to stealth that franchise fans have been begging for, and the extended look at gameplay shown during today’s Ubisoft Forward presentation proves that the wait might finally be over. New protagonist Basim takes center stage in the video, which clocks in at just under eight minutes. He’s a cunning thief who can blend into the crowds around him, using his environment to sneak past guards and take them out when necessary. He’s a quiet protagonist with abilities from both new and old entries in the series, making the game seem like the perfect middle ground for fans.

You can see the extended Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay demonstration in the video below.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage launches for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on October 12, 2023. For more on the next step for Ubisoft’s stealth-action franchise, you can see its brand new story trailer below.

There was no major update on Assassin’s Creed Codename Red today, the next huge game that is this time set in Japan. However, registration is now open for a closed beta for the China-set mobile game Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade, which is something.