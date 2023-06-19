How Long is Layers of Fear Remake?

Bloober Team’s 2023 release Layers of Fear is a remake of the original two Layers of Fear games, complete with a whole chunk of extra story content. But if you’re going to dive into this horror game it’s handy to know how much time it’ll take. If you’re wondering just how long the Layers of Fear remake is, I’ve got the answer.

Here’s How Long It’ll Take to See Layers of Fear Remake Through

The new Layers of Fear contains five tales: The Artist’s Story, The Daughter’s Story, The Musician’s Story, The Actor’s Story and The Writer’s Story. Those first three retell and expand on the original Layers of Fear. The Actor’s Story is Layers of Fear 2, and The Writer’s Story is a new narrative.

To get through the whole game it’ll take you between 8 and 14 hours. Most of those stories have multiple endings and to see all of them you’ll have to replay each story. You don’t have to replay the full game, but the ending you get is influenced by the choices you make as you play each sub-story, not one single decision at the end.

How many Chapters in Layers of Fear Remake?

Layers of Fear is split into several chapters, with The Writer’s Story serving as a framing device. Excluding the latter, Layers of Fear contains thirteen chapters in total.

The Painter’s Story – 6 Chapters

The Daughter’s Story – 1 Chapter

The Musician’s Story – 1 Chapter

The Actor’s Story – 5 Chapters

The Daughter’s Story and The Musician’s Story are optional. You can access them via a pair of books that appear in the Writer’s writing room.

