Pikmin 4 arrived on Nintendo Switch a full decade after its predecessor came to Wii U. The tried and true real-time strategy elements are all back in full force, with plenty of new locations for players to explore and treasure to acquire. But as is always the case with Pikmin games, the size and scope of each game varies, so here is the full answer to how many areas there are to explore in Pikmin 4.

Every Explorable Area in Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 has six, technically seven, large areas for your player-created captain to explore. These areas vary in size and environmental hazards, with each area scaling slowly but surely in terms of difficulty. All of the areas of Pikmin 4 are as follows:

Rescue Command Post

Sun-Speckled Terrace

Blossoming Arcadia

Serene Shores

Hero Hideaway

Giant’s Hearth

Primordial Thicket

While the Rescue Command Post serves as more of a tutorial / hub than an actual explorable area, the other six locations all have plenty of tasks to keep you busy, whether it be exploring for treasures, competing in Dandori Battles, collecting resources, or even delving into the caves, returning from Pikmin 2. That’s why even though there are six areas, the most that a main series entry has had, the caves are where you’ll be spending most of your time. They’re somewhat more enjoyable than their first appearance in Pikmin 2, and they do provide a lot more content and will keep players coming back to previous areas to explore even more caves with newer Pikmin acquired in later areas.

So the answer to how many areas are in Pikmin 4 is six — or seven if you include the Rescue Command Post hub.