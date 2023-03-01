The Mandalorian is back, and so is the little green guy. We figure we’re on safe ground spoiler-wise, but after parting company with Grogu, season 3 begins with Baby Yoda back with his daddy thanks to the so-so The Book of Boba Fett. But if you are wondering just how many episodes there are in The Mandalorian season 3, here is the answer.

The Mandalorian Season 3 has Eight Episodes in Total

Like seasons 1 and 2, season 3 of The Mandalorian is made up of a grand total of eight episodes. The show, which takes place in the Star Wars universe after Return of the Jedi, is available on Disney Plus, the only place you can watch it.

Yes, HBO’s The Last of Us, another Pedro Pascal-as-protector show, turned up on Sky in the UK. But Disney Plus, unlike HBO, isn’t a US-only network. So if you haven’t got Disney Plus, you might want to look into signing up.

This season sees bounty hunter Din Djarin returning to Mandalore, so he can be forgiven for removing his helmet. Characters have pointed out that “his” Mandalorians are essentially a cult, looked down upon by the rest of the surviving Mandalorians. You might think that would dissuade him, but apparently not.

