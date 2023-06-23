How Many Episodes of Marvel’s Secret Invasion Are There?

Marvel’s Secret Invasion has Nick Fury facing off against a Skrull infiltration. Who can he trust when anyone could be an impostor? If you’ve watched John Carpenter’s The Thing, you’ll know that paranoia can be a powerful motivator. But how long will Nick Fury have to watch his back? If you want to know exactly how many episodes of Marvel’s Secret Invasion there are in total, here’s the answer.

Total Episode Count for Secret Invasion on Disney+

Marvel’s Secret Invasion is six episodes in total, each roughly an hour long. So, in terms of running time, that’s about twice the length of Avengers: Endgame. But being a series, Secret Invasion can space things out, with multiple time jumps if need be.

It’s based on the Marvel Comics event of the same name, which ran between 2008 and 2009. Though, unlike the show, the main Secret Invasion comic was made up of eight issues. Plus, there was crossover content in various other comic books.

Disney has done its usual thing of keeping the episode names secret. So if you’re watching the show as and when it airs, you won’t have the next episode’s key plot points spoiled. Well, unless you go poking around for spoilers online, and that’s just asking for trouble.

So, if you were wondering how many episodes of Marvel’s Secret Invasion there are, the answer is six in total.