When it comes to animated superhero shows Invincible is the leader of a new generation. The ultra-violent comic turned animated series is one of the most popular shows on Prime Video, and as Season 2 ends, it’s time to get familiar with the comics.

How Many Invincible Comics Are There?

There are 144 issues in total to read in the Invincible series. Like any other comic, these issues are compiled and sold together in volumes. For those who want to collect physical forms of the story, there are 25 volumes in total to collect. But that’s not your only option.

Instead of purchasing these volumes individually, you can purchase the Invincible Compendium series to have them all. There are three volumes of the Compendium series and each has around 50 issues inside. For those collecting on a budget, this is the ideal way to own them all.

Surprisingly these aren’t even the only two ways to own the Invincible comic story. There are hardback releases also such as the Invincible Ultimate Collection which has 12 volumes, and the Complete Invincible Library which is slightly shorter at six.

Finally, if you don’t care about owning these physically at all they can also be purchased and read online through the usual outlets. You can even get them on your Kindle, that’s pretty neat right?

As Invincible’s second season draws to a close there’s been no better time to pick up the comics and get reading than now. If you haven’t caught up on Invincible yet both seasons are available to stream on Prime Video now.

