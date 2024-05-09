Has Below Deck left you wishing you could drop everything and take the Valor or one of the show’s other boats around the world? It’d be a fantastic holiday, but be warned, it’s not cheap. Here’s how much it costs to charter a Below Deck yacht.

What Does it Cost to Rent One of Below Deck’s Yachts?

If you want to rent one of Below Deck’s yachts, you’ll need at least $170,000, for one week. No, I’m not kidding. It costs several times the average yearly salary just to charter a Below Deck yacht for seven days.

The good news, if you do have that kind of money, is that that includes staff, food, and so on. Unlike hiring a regular yacht, where you’re responsible for pretty much everything, on these superyachts, you can sit back, chill, and enjoy the week.

And if you’ve watched the show, you’ll know the kind of luxury that these vessels offer. Honor, the first superyacht we’re introduced to, is around fifty meters long and, following a recent refit (as reported by YachtCharterFleet), can accommodate 12 guests, has VIP rooms, a jacuzzi, and much more. You can rent that vessel for around $170,000 a week through YatchCharterfleet or via Charterworld.

However, as Below Deck went on, the show’s creators felt the need to take things to the next level, so Season 11’s superyacht, the St David, is even more luxurious. It adds in a dancefloor, a spa, a gym, and a host of onboard water vessels such as jet skis, but it’s even pricer at $350,000 a week.

Each of these superyachts has a specific charter area. For example, the Honor, or the Barents as it’s now known, is based in the Caribbean. So you can’t just charter it and head off to Italy – you’d need to rent a boat that roams that area.

What Does Each Below Deck Yacht Cost to Charter?

Thanks to YatchCharterFleet, we can tell you how much it’s going to cost you to rent the superyachts from each main season of Below Deck. Brace yourself because these prices are a little eye-watering.

Season Show Name / Current Name Charter Region Length Min Price Per Week 1 Honor / Barents Caribbean 164 feet $170,000 2 Ohana / Star Diamond Not Currently Available 154 feet $160,000 3 Eros / Stay Salty Bahamas 161 feet $160,000 4 / 5 / 7 Valor / BG Not Currently Available 153 feet $150,000 6 / 8 / 9 My Seanna / Starship Caribbean 185 feet $260,000 10 /11 St David / St David Mediteranean, Bermuda, Caribbean 197 feet $325,000

Those prices are without additional expenses, so there’s a chance a trip on these yachts could be even costlier. But if you are able to spend that much money on a week’s holiday, I’m guessing you don’t have major money worries.

And that’s how much it costs to chart a Below Deck yacht.

Below Deck is streaming now on Bravo.

