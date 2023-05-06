Shuri has become an essential part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a princess of Wakanda and T’Challa’s devoted little sister. She was born in Wakanda, the daughter of T’Chaka and Ramonda, and raised alongside her older brother T’Challa. But how old is she in the latest Black Panther film, Wakanda Forever?

How Old is Shuri in Wakanda Forever?

Shuri, who was born in 1998, was revealed to be 18 at the time of the first Black Panther film’s events, set in 2016. However, in 2018, Thanos used the Infinity Gauntlet to Snap half of all life in the universe out of existence — including Shuri. In 2023, the Hulk used the Nano Gauntlet to resurrect the Snap victims. Shuri was therefore still only 20 years old in 2023, after instantly losing five years of her life as a result of the events in Avengers: Infinity War. T’Challa died the same year he returned from the Blip, in 2023, according to the premise of the second film. Because the events of Wakanda Forever take place a year after the death of the former Black Panther, the year is 2024 in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Given that Shuri was brought back at the age of 20 during the events of Avengers: Endgame in 2023, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever takes place one year later in 2024, Shuri would be approximately 21 years old during the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Who is Shuri?

Shuri is the princess of the fictional country of Wakanda and a tech genius who designed many of the Wakandans’ Vibranium-based weapons and technology. Shuri is a strong-willed and self-assured woman who is not afraid to speak up for what she believes in. She is also a devoted friend and ally to her brother and the rest of Wakanda’s royal family. Shuri is a skilled martial artist and warrior, in addition to her impressive knowledge of advanced technologies. She also knows a lot about Wakandan culture and customs, which makes her an invaluable asset to her brother and his people.

Shuri, as Wakandan leader, is dedicated to preserving their culture and traditions while also assisting them in progressing and evolving. As a scientist, she has created extraordinary new technologies and gadgets that have allowed Wakanda to remain hidden from the rest of the world while also protecting its people. Shuri is a fearsome and inspiring figure in the Marvel Universe, and her intelligence and character strength have earned her a spot among the most adored Marvel characters.

So to recap. Shuri is 18 years old in Black Panther, 20 years old in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and around 21 in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.