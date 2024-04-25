How Reposition Works in Top Spin 2K25?

If you’re finding yourself struggling during Returns in Top Spin 2K25, you may not be using Reposition correctly. Here’s what it does and why you should be using it in matches.

Recommended Videos

What Does Reposition Do in Top Spin 2K25?

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to peel your way across the court quickly, Repositioning is the way to do it. By pressing and holding the L1/LB on your controller while approaching the ball, you’ll give your character a bit of boost to help get there quicker. It’s not a guaranteed way to stop your opponent from knocking the ball out of the court by any means, but it’ll give you a fighting chance at least.

To be fair, if you’re already having luck just holding the control stick and avoiding a loss of points, you may not even need to use Repositioning. If it feels that you’re losing control of a match quickly due to your character not speeding up to stop a hit, give this a try.

What Does The Approach The Net Button Do?

Repositioning works much like the R1/RB Approach Net button, which lets you be quicker if you’re hoping to get into a volley against your opponent. If you want to ensure that nothing can get past you, make sure that you’re increasing your Speed so you can reach the Ball as quickly as possible. As long as you’re following our best Stats to upgrade guide, you’ll be ready to take over the leaderboards.

It’s hard to master, but once you’ve gotten used to holding down this button, you’ll return to where you need to be faster than ever. Just keep an eye on your Match Stamina so you’re not burning out too quickly; otherwise, this won’t be of much use. Keep a balance between Power shots and standard shots, and Reposition as needed to reassure yourself that you’re a brick wall. Your opponent won’t know what hit them when you return a hit they were sure was bound to be an Ace.

Top Spin 2K25 will be available on April 26, 2024, on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more