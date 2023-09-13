How to Solve the Mantis Puzzle in Starfield

Given how easy it is to stumble upon some of Starfield’s most impressive armor sets , getting The Mantis’ kit poses a surprisingly complicated challenge. If you want to discover the lair of one of the galaxy’s most infamous warriors, then I’ve got you covered. From picking up the Mantis quest in the first place all the way through navigating the character’s plethora of traps and puzzles, by the end of this guide, you’ll be walking around with one of slickest spacesuits in Starfield and a matching ship to boot.

How to Get the Secret Outpost Lair Quest

Right off the bat, let's burn your RNG for the day on just starting the The Mantis quest. Hidden on a rare piece of loot imaginative titled "Secret Outpost!" you'll need to find and kill a Spacer to secure the first step. Any random Spacer will do, so head on out to a planet and begin trekking about the place while keeping your eyes peeled for abandoned outposts, research facilities etc. After doing away with your target, give their datapad a squizz and learn about the existence of The Mantis and their super secret hideaway that promises hidden treasure. Exciting! Make your way over to Denebola I-B and descend upon the Secret Outpost marker. Once you've landed, prepare to fend off legions of Spacers, all of whom are after your take clearly not knowing that you're Starfield's protagonist. Most of the foes down here are your typical Spacers but don't be surprised to see a Spacer Punk thrown into the mix to keep you on your toes. Fortunately, they all go down the same way and you should be able to collect a small bounty of ammo and weapons from their bodies. There's not much more to it once you enter the facility, just keep following the corridors and taking care of any enemies that might get in your way. While there are a few more open rooms, there aren't any paths that could accidentally get you lost in your efforts to track down The Mantis' stash. Just keep pushing forward until you hear an NPC named Livvey sniveling, and then simply follow the steps below to make it out of there with one of Starfield's more Destiny-esque outfits and a ship to boot!

How to Complete the Secret Outpost Lair Quest in Starfield

After killing all the enemies standing between you and The Mantis’ trap-laden corridor, you’ll notice a series of letters spread out across the floor. You’ll need to step over the correct sequence to put in the password; if you happen to veer off course and hit the wrong letter, you’ll be met with a blast of extremely powerful turret fire.

Just before attempting this puzzle, it’s worth noting that players can have a quick chat with Livvey, who thinks he’s close to cracking the code, agreeing to share his info if you split the take. You want my advice? Ignore him, his work is shoddy and he seems pretty shady.

Anyway, the letters you’ll want to traverse should spell out “TYRANNIS.” I’m not entirely sure why this is The Mantis’ password, but listening to and reading some of the datapads scattered about their place suggest that they’ve got a particular disdain for dictators and absolute rule, so make of that what you will.

If you’ve completed your trek across the deadly Mantis puzzle in Starfield correctly, push the button at the end of the corridor to permanently deactivate it. Continue forward to your reward but be aware of a small squadron of robots that can pack a punch depending on your level. Dispatch them and you’ll be free to look around the room for The Mantis’ threads! The legendary space suit, pack and helmet should be tucked into a room in the back left of the Mantis-Cave. While you’re there, feel free to learn about the legacy of the mantle and the poor young sod you just wasn’t good enough to carry on his heritage.

While there are certainly more powerful costumes to don in Starfield, The Mantis’ outfit is great for an early-game boost to your stats. The ship itself, The Razorleaf, also comes in handy given it features a shielded cargo hold, meaning you can smuggle as much cargo as you can stuff in the back without fear of scanners picking it up.

If you're looking for more of our thoughts on the quest, check out our article on how Mantis is basically Space Batman in Starfield.