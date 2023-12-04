Wondering how Synthesis works in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince? Synthesis is the cornerstone of what makes the Dragon Quest Monsters series so intensely desirable, and it also helps keep it thoroughly separate from a game like Pokémon, where monsters evolve.

Instead of simply training a monster so it can hit puberty and then hitting the gym, creatures in Dragon Quest Monsters get stronger when you force them to fuse into one being. It used to be via eggs, but times have changed, old man, and the future is a little bit horrifying and existential. So, let’s get into how Synthesis works in The Dark Prince.

How to Unlock Synthesis in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

The first thing you’ll need to do is actually unlock the ability to engage in some jolly Synthesis. To do this, all you need to do is play the game. Easy, congratulations, we solved guide writing. Alright, so we need to be more specific. You’ll need to play through the game until you’ve beaten the G tournament in the first demon realm, and then when you go back to the tower, Monty will approach you to talk about Synthesis. From there, just head to the bottom of the tower, and you can get going.

How Synthesis Works in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince

Much like in previous entries, Synthesis in Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince requires your monsters to be at least level 10, with there being sizeable benefits to waiting until higher levels, too, at least once you’re further into the game. Aside from that, you need to choose two different monsters, and as you do so, you’ll see a collection of portraits at the bottom of the screen that show the potential outcomes.

You get to control which of these outcomes you want, though, and monsters that are stronger have a golden frame around them, so keep an eye out for those. Once you’ve gone through all of this, you’ll need to choose three talents for your offspring monster to inherit. This is on top of the talents they’ll innately have, so it’s a good idea to round out their stats or strengths.

These talents will retain half of the talent points you’ve invested into them, and any uninvested talent points will be halved and passed on. It helps the process feel a lot more clear-cut when you’re choosing what to do and makes waiting to use Synthesis even more potent. That’s everything you need to know about Synthesis in The Dark Prince.