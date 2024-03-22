Unlike most other role-playing games, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has several time-sensitive quests that will fail if you do not complete them quickly. As frustrating as that can be, there’s a few small steps you can take to ensure you don’t miss out on any good loot.

Recommended Videos

How Times Quests Work in Dragon’s Dogma 2

They are rather straightforward – as a rule, if a character or group of people is threatened in some way, it is likely a time-sensitive quest. Quest givers, such as the Captain Brant, will often tell you that you must hurry, and your Pawns will do so as well.

However, the most telling way to see if a quest is timed or not is to check the quest menu. Highlighting a quest will change the symbol on the right-hand side beside the title. If it flashes to an hourglass marker, then that quest is time sensitive.

How to Avoid Failing Timed Quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2

This is also rather straightforward. To avoid failing quests, complete them as quickly as possible without resting at inns, your home, or campfires, passing the time in taverns, or riding on ox carts. All these activities make time pass rather quickly, and it’s impossible to tell how many days you have before a quest fails.

Furthermore, make sure to fully complete a quest before leaving the area. In our case, we failed the quest Readvent of Calamity by not speaking with Lennart after completing the objective, instead leaving to solve a separate quest. As a result, we missed on unlocking a powerful fighter skill and this quest was marked Discontinued in our quest menu.

As Dragon’s Dogma 2 only has a single save file, these tips should ensure you don’t fail any quests unnecessarily.