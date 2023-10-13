How to Avoid Treasure Mimics in Lords of the Fallen

Well, well, you got caught, too? It looks like Lords of the Fallen is taking a page out of FromSoftware’s book by sneakily adding what I’m dubbing “Treasure Mimics.” It’s not fun getting chewed up by one.

By the time you encounter the first Mimic in Fitzroy’s Grove, this new soulslike has conditioned you to pick up every treasure item possible, only to pull the rug out from under you when you least expect it. If you were just as surprised as I was and are having a frustrating go of identifying them, here’s a tip to help.

How to Identify Treasure Mimics in Lords of the Fallen

As mentioned, Fitzroy’s Grove is where you’ll likely encounter your first Treasure Mimic in Lords of the Fallen. These creatures not only grab you for a nice meaty snack, but they will also pull you into Umbral involuntarily with next to no health. Even more devious is that some Treasure Mimics are in areas with packs of Umbral enemies, meaning you could die in one or two hits afterward. Unfortunately, the Umbral Lamp won’t help identify the Mimics, but there is a visual tell.

Any treasure item you find that’s moving suspiciously, like waggling or pulsating, is a Treasure Mimic. In later locations, pay close attention before looting an item because you’re more likely to stumble across Mimics in larger maps with difficult enemies. Thankfully, most Treasure Mimics seem to spawn around wide areas. Be wary of treasure items in parts of maps with many enemies.

After testing striking a Treasure Mimic in its dormant state, I don’t think it’s possible to actually kill one of these creatures. Regardless, keep your eyes peeled while exploring and avoid picking up anything that looks off so you don’t have an unpleasant visit in Umbral.

If you need more help in coming to grips with Lords of the Fallen, check out our top tips to getting started in the game.