How to Beat Kiana, the Forest Queen in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

It isn’t a combo-heavy game without a skill check or two. Kiana, the Forest Queen is the first true challenge in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and we’ve got all you need to know to beat her.

How to Defeat Kiana, the Forest Queen in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Sargon will first hear about Kiana early on during his first visit to the Hyrcanian Forest; the denizens and lore items there will mention whispers from an evil queen. However, you won’t face her until much later when you pass through the Sunken Harbor to arrive in the Soma Tree area, which rises up above the Hyrcanian Forest. Wielding a glaive and riding a massive wolf, she’s an absolute force.

First and foremost, equip the Shield of Mithra amulet to slow Kiana down if you parry her attacks. Otherwise, amulets that increase your damage output are great here.

To begin, you cannot parry the wolf’s multiple attacks. It will dash along the ground, fire massive beams, and disappear and reappear in the center of the stage to attack. Dodge all of these to the best of your ability, making use of the Rush of Simurgh ability to get out of the way.

The wolf will sometimes leap in the air, making it the perfect time to use the Shabaz’ Spirit Athra Surge, which attacks in a wide arc directly above Sargon.

One of the most difficult parts of the match is when the wolf spreads purple bulbs that explode when you get too close. Charge up the Chakram and throw it to clear them quickly.

While the wolf can’t be parried, Kiana, on the other hand, can almost always be parried. When she throws her massive glaive, you can parry it and trigger the slowdown effect of the Shield of Mithra to get a few more attacks in. She will also fly toward you before flying in the air. As she rushes down from the top corner, it is quite easy to time a parry and hit her with a cinematic counter.

Periodically, the wolf will leap into the middle of the arena and howl, and you will warp to an alternate realm with three forms of Kiana attacking you: two colored yellow and Kiana herself. The two yellow Kiana will dash in from the left and right, jumping or ducking, respectively, based on the height of their attack works. However, they’re also quite easy to parry – just watch for the real Kiana dropping down from above. When she does descend, hit her for one quick attack and go back to dodging her clones.

Back in the regular realm, continue keeping your distance from the wolf’s attacks, parrying Kiana’s glaive, and getting a few whacks in whenever you can. It might not happen during your first, second, or fifth attempt, but eventually, you’ll bring the witch of the woods down. And that’s how you beat Kiana, the Forest Queen in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.