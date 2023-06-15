Lies of P has more murderous puppets than you can shake Pinocchio’s nose at. But apart from the regular uncanny-valley enemies, it also pits you against some towering puppet bosses. One such boss is the Parade Master, whom you run into on the way to Hotel Krat. But with no way around them, you’re going to have to fight. So if you’re wondering how to beat the Parade Master boss in Lies of P, I’ve got the answer.

The Best Way to Beat the Parade Master Boss in Lies of P

If you want to kick the Parade Master boss, you should start with the right weapon. It’s not that he’s immune to other weapons, but the best tool for the job is the rapier. If you didn’t choose that as your starting weapon, you can purchase it from the merchant who’s standing near the punching puppet, just before the boss area.

Why this weapon? Because the Parade Master is surprisingly fast on his feet, more so even than the lumbering policeman puppet / robot you had to kill to get the railway key. His first form has three basic attacks, including the following:

A belly flop

A charge attack

A sweep attack using one or both of his hands

He’ll also sometimes turn his charge attack into an unblockable red attack, but you shouldn’t be trying to block any of these anyway. Instead, the trick is to tap dodge at the last minute.

Then hit him with several light attacks. When he does his belly flop, you should be able to get three attacks in. When he’s using his other attacks, you’ll get maybe two hits in. Be ready to dodge again in case his one-hand attack turns into a two-hand attack.

Stronger attacks will leave you open, so stick with light attacks for now. Once you’ve done enough damage and he’s down to just over half his energy, he’ll pull his hat and most of his face off and start using it as a club.

It’s tempting to stay well out of range, since his club / hat thing now gives him a bigger each. But dodging at the last minute is still the best option. When he swings his club horizontally, dodge it and attack him, still with light attacks.

If he swings it vertically, dodge and then wait for his next attack. Why? Because if you get close after his first vertical club slam, he’ll deliver another couple of vertical attacks. Keep it up and he’ll expire.

That’s everything you need to know about how to beat the Parade Master boss in Lies of P.