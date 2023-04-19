How to Boost EXP, Money Rate in Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

The release of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series on consoles — Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (PS4) — added various new features that were not available when Square Enix initially released the games on PC via Steam and mobile devices. The most intriguing of them is the new “Boost” feature, which, contrary to its name, can also be used to un-boost your characters. So here is how to use Boost to increase, decrease, or stop EXP, money / Gil, and Magic AP stats in Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster I, II, III, IV, V, and VI on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. We’ll also discuss how to turn off random battle encounters in Final Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games.

How to Use Boost to Increase or Decrease EXP and Money Gain in All Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Games

Square Enix makes it really easy to adjust these parameters. You just need to know where to look. First, in whichever Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster game you’re playing, you have to go to your in-game menu during gameplay, where you manage character stats and equipment. From there, select the “Configuration” menu. Then scroll down, and eventually you will find the “Boost” menu item. Select that, and then, depending on which game you are playing, you will see options like “Encounters,” “EXP,” “Gil,” maybe “Magic AP,” etc.

You can toggle random battle encounters on or off completely by simply highlighting “Encounters” and hitting left or right on the directional pad or D-pad.

Meanwhile, when it comes to EXP, Gil (money), and the like, you will be able to set the rate at which these things are accumulated from winning battles in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games. The default is “1x,” meaning that is the normal rate. However, you can double or quadruple the rate of accumulation by selecting “2x” or “4x” respectively, making it much faster to level up your team and earn money. Alternatively, you can halve the rate or stop accumulation altogether by selecting the “0.5x” or “0x” rate respectively. In these ways, you can make the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games much easier or harder for yourself!

That is everything you need to know about how to use Boost to increase, decrease, or stop the rate gain of EXP, money / Gil, and Magic AP in Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster I, II, III, IV, V, and VI on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, as well as how to turn off random battle encounters.

For more tips, here is how to change the font to the pixel font or to play the original soundtracks during gameplay.