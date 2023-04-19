How to Play Original Soundtrack in Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster

When Square Enix initially released the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series on PC and mobile, they came with incredible new renditions of the entire soundtrack for each game. They are truly beautiful and worth listening to even when you’re not playing the games. However, the original BGM (background music) soundtracks are still iconic for a reason, and there are players who would love to play the remasters with those versions. Fortunately, with the console release, that has become a possibility! Here is how to change it to make the original classic BGM soundtrack from NES and SNES play in Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster I, II, III, IV, V, and VI on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (PS4).

How to Change the Music to Play the Original BGM Soundtrack in All Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Games

In order to change the BGM, you have to reach the “Configuration” menu, and there are two ways to get there. First, you can get there from the title screen of any of the six games. To do this, select “Options” from the start screen, and then select “Configuration.” One of the options available in this menu is “BGM Type,” which by default is set to “Arrangement,” which means the new versions of the soundtrack. In order to select the original BGM soundtrack, simply go to “BGM Type,” tap right on the directional stick or control pad, and it will change to “Original.” Then the original soundtrack will start playing! (Although, the games offer a disclaimer that only the Arrangement versions will be available in some rare instances.)

The other way to get to this menu is from the actual in-game menu you use during gameplay, to adjust your characters’ stats and such. From this menu, you simply select “Configuration,” and although you might have to scroll down a bit, you will eventually see “BGM Type,” at which point you can follow the same instructions detailed above.

That is everything you need to know about how to play the original classic BGM soundtrack from NES and SNES in Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster I, II, III, IV, V, and VI on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (PS4). You can also use these same options if you want to change to the pixel font.

