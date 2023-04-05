Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series Launches on Switch, PS4 This Month with Upgrades

Square Enix has announced a final release date of April 19, 2023 for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series (meaning FF1, FF2, FF3, FF4, FF5, and FF6) on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (PS4). For some reason, it even announced a specific time it will become available: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PDT / 4 p.m. BST. Additionally, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is receiving a bunch of new features, including the option of a new pixel-based font (in addition to the hideous default font), the option to switch between the new and original soundtracks, the ability to completely turn off random encounters, and the option to boost experienced gained by upward of four times if desired.

Oh, and one more great, tiny fix: The opening credits appear during the march on Narshe in Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster once more, after not appearing in the initial release. All in all, these are a bunch of excellent additions, but they have seemingly not been confirmed to be coming to the PC and mobile releases yet. Stay tuned on that front.

A Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Release Date for Switch and PS4 at Last

The six Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games are being sold individually digitally and as a digital bundle, with the latter available to preorder on the Switch eShop for $74.99. Otherwise, the first two games are retailing for $11.99 each, while the other four games are retailing for $17.99 each. There was a physical version, plus a physical collector’s edition, of the games on Switch and PS4, but they appeared at the Square Enix Store exclusively and sold out lightning fast. Back then, Square Enix promised that “extremely limited” quantities would come back in stock though, so perhaps 11 a.m. ET on April 19 will be the time to check the Square Enix Store for new stock? Alternatively, you can buy physical copies for an Asian release with an English option at the likes of Play-Asia.

Here is some more information about preorder bonuses if you buy the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series on Switch or PS4:

The Switch version is available to pre-order now. Purchase the game by May 25, 2023 to receive two themed Wallpapers for each individual game. Buy the complete series in the FINAL FANTASY I-VI BUNDLE to get all 12 themed Wallpapers. The PS4 version will be available to purchase at a later date. Those of you who buy the games digitally on PlayStation 4 between April 20, 2023 – May 25, 2023 will get a Theme and Avatar for each title purchased. Players who purchase the complete series in the FINAL FANTASY I-VI BUNDLE will receive every Theme and Avatar included with the individual games – a total of six Themes and six Avatars.

Almost the entire Final Fantasy series will be available to play across Switch and PS4 now, which is pretty great. Let us know what you think of how Square Enix has handled this whole saga of re-releasing the games though.