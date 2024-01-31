Catching Pals is the easiest way to build a team in Palworld, but it’s not the only one. Players can also use the breeding method to build out their army of creatures. Here’s how to breed one of the strongest Pals in Palworld, Anubis.

How to Breed Anubis in Palworld

Anubis is one of the most popular Pals in Pocketpair’s new survival game. Not only is its design sleek, but it’s also one of the most formidable creatures in the game. But catching Anubis in the wild is easier said than done, as it spawns anywhere between levels 30-40, and if a player comes across an Alpha Pal Anubis, it’ll be level 45. Fortunately, there is a way to acquire Anubis that doesn’t involve taking one on the chin and running back to Base with your tail between your legs.

Once you reach level 19, you can unlock the Breeding Farm, which costs 100 Wood, 20 Stone, and 50 Fiber to build. It’s worth the investment, though, as once it’s complete, a female and male Pal can be placed inside and made to get busy and create an Egg. And there are a few combinations that players can use to breed Anubis in Palworld:

Arsox + Pyrin

Beakon + Caprity

Eikthyrdeer + Beakon

Incineram + Surfent

Mossanda + Katress

Nitewing + Rayhound

Penking + Bushi

Once you have an Egg and are finally ready to add Anubis to the team, you can place the object in an Incubator and wait for the required amount of time. The wait may feel long, but there’s plenty to do in Palworld to keep busy, and a Pal like Anubis is absolutely worth the effort.

And that’s how to breed Anubis in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.