Video Games

How to Breed Anubis in Palworld

By
0
Image of anubis-like creature in gold and black using an ice ability in Palworld.
Image via Pocket Pair

Catching Pals is the easiest way to build a team in Palworld, but it’s not the only one. Players can also use the breeding method to build out their army of creatures. Here’s how to breed one of the strongest Pals in Palworld, Anubis.

Recommended Videos

How to Breed Anubis in Palworld

An Anubis with its eyes closed in Palworld. This image is part of an article about how to breed Anubis in Palworld.

Anubis is one of the most popular Pals in Pocketpair’s new survival game. Not only is its design sleek, but it’s also one of the most formidable creatures in the game. But catching Anubis in the wild is easier said than done, as it spawns anywhere between levels 30-40, and if a player comes across an Alpha Pal Anubis, it’ll be level 45. Fortunately, there is a way to acquire Anubis that doesn’t involve taking one on the chin and running back to Base with your tail between your legs.

Once you reach level 19, you can unlock the Breeding Farm, which costs 100 Wood, 20 Stone, and 50 Fiber to build. It’s worth the investment, though, as once it’s complete, a female and male Pal can be placed inside and made to get busy and create an Egg. And there are a few combinations that players can use to breed Anubis in Palworld:

  • Arsox + Pyrin
  • Beakon + Caprity
  • Eikthyrdeer + Beakon
  • Incineram + Surfent
  • Mossanda + Katress
  • Nitewing + Rayhound
  • Penking + Bushi

Related: There’s Only One Palworld Feature I’d Like to See Game Freak Adopt

Once you have an Egg and are finally ready to add Anubis to the team, you can place the object in an Incubator and wait for the required amount of time. The wait may feel long, but there’s plenty to do in Palworld to keep busy, and a Pal like Anubis is absolutely worth the effort.

And that’s how to breed Anubis in Palworld.

Palworld Early Access is available now.

About the author

Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67
    More Stories by Jackson Hayes