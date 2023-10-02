How to Build a Warehouse in Starfield

It’s impressive how quickly one runs out of space in Starfield. I suppose it makes sense given the ridiculous amount of trash that’s littered across every location. Your inventory is bound to be stuffed with mugs, guns, and space junk, making it exceedingly difficult to pick up some of the more essential materials. Once you step foot on a planet, it becomes clear that harvesting natural resources can also be a big part of Starfield and while it’s not essential to progress through the game, it can certainly make obtaining some of the best equipment far easier. So, what happens when all your manufacturing processes work a little too well? You need a place to store everything you’ve found/built/collected, so you turn to the good old-fashioned Warehouse, a classic Earth structure designed for… putting stuff, I guess. I’ve seen a few players wondering how to actually build a Warehouse in Starfield and while the actual process itself is straightforward, the game is quite vague when it comes to actually breaking ground. Therefore, this quick guide will tell you how to construct both kinds of warehouses in Starfield. That’s right, there are two kinds! Didn’t expect that, huh?

Building a Warehouse in Starfield

So, you’ve settled down on a planet and you want a place to store all the precious stones you’re pulling up from the ground? The Small Warehouse is one of the first things you’ll be able to build! Despite this, some players have expressed confusion about where to actually find it in Starfield’s building menus. If that’s the case, you’ll want to make sure you at least have Manufacturing 1 researched. Make your way to the nearest Research Station (there’s one on the starting ship, The Frontier) and ensure you have the necessary materials to unlock this development tier. You won’t need to spend any skill points, but you will need three Sealant, three Iron, three Adaptive Frames and two Zero Wires to research it. Those materials are found all over the place. Next time you run through an abandoned mine or Spacer’s Outpost, just pay attention to the debris scattered across the floor and you’ll find what you need soon enough.

Now that you’ve researched Manufacturing 1, you’ll notice several new buildings that can be constructed in relation to an outpost: A Simple Fabricator, Inter-System Cargo Links, and the highly sought-after Small Warehouse. Head to an outpost you’ve built (or build a new one) and open the building menu. Scroll through some of the available options and you’ll quickly find the Small Warehouse, waiting to be placed. It’ll cost you six Aluminum, five Titanium, and three Adaptive Frames to set it up, but the good news is that since it doesn’t require power to function, you can build as many as your heart desires! You won’t even need to pay upkeep. That’s all well and good, but what if you’d rather have a bigger warehouse rather than several small ones littered across the surface of your newly discovered planet?

Building Bigger Warehouses in Starfield

There is an option to establish a Medium Warehouse and it’s effectively the same as its smaller sibling. You’ll need to head back to your Research Station (you should really install one on your ship if you haven’t already; they’re almost essential to advancing through Starfield) and purchase the Manufacturing 2 upgrade. It might take you some time to get to this point, but that’s actually a good thing since you’ll need to save up some resources and get your Outpost Engineering skill to the first rank. To unlock this research tier you’ll need ten Adaptive Frames, 30 Iron, ten Lubricants, five Reactive Gauges, 20 Sealants, 20 Tungsten, and ten Zero Wires. Once you’ve purchased this, you’ll be able to build the Medium Warehouse for five Adaptive Frames, ten Aluminum, and eight Titanium.

Lastly, you can unlock the towering Large Warehouse by researching Manufacturing Level 3, which will set you back 30 Adaptive Frames, 40 Iron, ten Lubricants, five Positron Batteries, ten Reactive Gauges, 30 Sealants, 30 Tungsten, and 20 Zero Wires. One purchased, Manufacturing 3 unlocks the Multiplex Fabricators Module and the Large Warehouse. Building this block of storage is exactly the same as setting up a Small and Medium one except it’s the most expensive at ten Adaptive Frames, 20 Aluminum, and 16 Titanium.

With all these storage options in place, you should never have to worry about your harvested resources falling all about the place! And if you’re looking for more tips on making it through Starfield, take a look through our full suite of guides.