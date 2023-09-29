Best Places to Find Digipicks in Starfield

Using Digipicks in Starfield to open locked safes, doors, and computer systems is one of the best ways to both make a ton of extra money and sidestep otherwise inconvenient puzzles. The problem? Keeping enough Digipicks on hand so you can open everything you come across whenever you find it. Thankfully, Digipicks aren’t hard to find, and farming them is just a matter of patience.

Where to Find More Digipicks in Starfield.

There are three main ways to find tons of Digipicks in Starfield. And while you can’t guarantee yourself dozens of the things at a time, you can still get dozens of them in a short period if you know where to look. Here are the three best places to find more Digipicks:

Buy them from general stores. Every major port town (about 10 locations) and city has a general store, and all of them sell 2-4 Digipicks at a time for a small fee. If you have access to most of them, you can spend a few thousand credits and suddenly have twenty or so Digipicks for almost no effort at all. Then, you can sit down somewhere and wait a few days of on-planet time to refresh the vendor’s inventories and repeat the process as many times as you like.

Find them near locked doors, safes, and computers. On story and side missions, look around if you run across something that’s locked. Odds are at least a few Digipicks are lying around nearby. The game does this so you have a chance to at least try opening the nearby lock. If you don’t need to unlock said locked thing, hey, free Digipicks!

Out exploring the galaxy. Digipicks are actually a fairly common pickup from random loot on planets, in enemy ships, and at procedurally generated outposts. Be sure to open every locker and loot chest you can find and check in boxes and tables. If you’re at a civilian outpost, check to see if they also have a store. You can even buy Digipicks from there.

In short, if you’re looking for Digipicks in Starfield, shops and random loot are your best bet, particularly loot in and around other locked containers, computers, and doors.