How to Catch a Seahorse in Dave the Diver

If you’ve been playing the brilliant Dave the Diver by MintRocket, chances are you’ve been swimming past a bunch of tiny underwater creatures such as Seahorses and wondered if you could catch them. A quick shot of a harpoon gun and a blast from your weapon will make it seem like they are untouchable, but that isn’t the case. You can capture these elusive little sea life, so here is how to catch a Seahorse in Dave the Diver.

Use the Bug Net to Catch a Seahorse in Dave the Diver

To be able to reach the point where you’re able to capture small sea creatures like Seahorses, you’ll need to have progressed through the game to the point where a foul-mouthed young character with a puppet called Maki starts visiting your restaurant as a VIP guest. She’ll be hankering for a dish called Kombu and White Trevally Ochazuke. Check your phone for the ingredients you need to make it and go gather them. Once you have them and return to the restaurant at night, add the dish to the menu for Bancho to make and serve it up to Maki. She’ll spare no detail in telling you how @#$%^& good it is and then present you with a means of catching those elusive small sea creatures — a bug net.

Now the next time you go for a dive, you can make your way up to the small sea creatures like the Seahorses, and you’ll see a prompt to press the button to capture them in your new bug net. If you have the farm unlocked, you’ll be able to score yourself some eggs as well to breed more Seahorses and whatever else you capture with your bug net.

That’s how you unlock a bug net that you can use to catch a Seahorse or three and other small sea creatures in Dave the Diver!

