Dave the Diver is an incredibly good cozy game with its excellent adventure and gathering aspects when exploring, diving to catch various fish, and fighting off not-so-friendly ones. It also has an awesome sushi restaurant management sim, which makes up the other part of the game. There is an event running in the game where you’ll make a lot more money from the restaurant selling Jellyfish-based dishes, so I’ll be covering exactly how to catch Jellyfish in Dave the Diver.

How to Find and Catch Jellyfish in Dave the Diver with the Right Weapon

You’ll need to have progressed a good amount in your Dave the Diver playthrough to reach the Jellyfish event, so by this point you may have access to more underwater weapons to make use of. The key to Jellyfish is that you can’t capture them by conventional means such as using your Harpoon gun; you instead need to capture them alive, and there is one very easy way to do so.

What you’ll need is a Hush Dart gun or an upgraded weapon like the Rifle with the Tranquilizer ability added onto it. You can unlock the Hush Dart weapon simply by opening Weapon Caches you find while diving and using it after picking it up. After a few times finding and using the Hush Dart gun, it will become available to be crafted in Duff’s Weapon Shop app on your phone. Alternatively, if you’ve unlocked upgrades, you can navigate to the upgrades section of Duff’s Weapon Shop app, select a gun you do have, and upgrade it to add on the Tranquilizer ability to be able to put sea creatures to sleep.

Once you’ve armed yourself with the ability to make the underwater life go to sleep, simply head down on a dive and find yourself some Jellyfish. There are usually a bunch towards the middle of the area, not too far down. Take your time lining up a shot with your weapon and hit the Jellyfish once; this will cause them to fall asleep after waiting for 8 seconds. Once you see the “zzz” pop up over them, swim over and you’ll see a button prompt allowing you to safely collect them. If you run out of ammo and want more Jellyfish, simply have a swim around looking for some ammo crates to resupply with and then head back to the Jellyfish.

That’s everything you need to know about how to catch Jellyfish in Dave the Diver. You’ll be able to put some Jellyfish to sleep and gather them up for Bancho to turn into some big money making dishes. Now get to diving and gathering up some Jellyfish to use for the event!