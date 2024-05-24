Mario meeting a green Yoshi in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
How To Change Yoshi’s Color In Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Published: May 23, 2024 09:12 pm

During Chapter 3 in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, you’ll enter into a fighting tournament where you’ll recruit a little Yoshi as a partner. Yoshis come in a whole variety of colors, so here’s how you can change Yoshi’s color.

How To Change Yoshi’s Color, Explained

When you first get Yoshi, he’s actually in the form of a cute and adorable little egg that you get from the Glitz Pit’s Hot Dog seller Hoggle. Once you rescue the egg from him, it’ll tag along with you and wait around in the locker room of the Glitz Pit as you fight enemies. Once you lose to the 10th-ranked fighters of the Glitz Pit, the Armored Harriers, Yoshi will hatch and he’ll be one of seven different colors. 

Yoshi’s color is determined by the amount of time his egg spends with you from being saved from Hoggle to losing to the Armored Harriers. The color the Yoshi has is completely aesthetic and doesn’t affect gameplay whatsoever, but some players may want their Yoshi to be a specific color. Here’s how long you need to have the Yoshi egg with you to get the color you want:

  • Green: 0- 6 minutes
  • Red: 6-9 minutes
  • Blue: 9-11 minutes
  • Orange: 11-15 minutes
  • Pink: 15-18 minutes
  • Black: 18-19 minutes
  • White: 19-20 minutes

After 20 minutes, the order will reset, so no matter what you’ll get one of the seven colors. Some colors have a higher chance of naturally happening, like green and orange, while having a white or black Yoshi requires careful timing. Once the Yoshi egg hatches though, there’s no way for you to change Yoshi’s color, so make sure you save before getting the egg so you can reset back to that moment if you don’t get the color you want. 

And that’s how you change Yoshi’s color in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. If you’re after more guides or information on The Thousand-Year Door, we have you covered.

