How to Checkmate in the Chess Minigame in System Shock Remake

Alongside tasking you with blasting robots and solving circuit-based puzzles, the System Shock remake throws in a chess-based puzzle. It’s not compulsory, but there’s a handy inventory-expanding reward if you solve it. So, if you’re wondering how to score a checkmate in the chess minigame in the System Shock remake, here’s what you need to know.

How to Beat the Chess Minigame

The chess minigame can be found in the Delta Grove and will have a few enemies around, so make sure to kill those first. You’re green (white), the AI is red (black), and the objective is to beat your opponent.

When you reach the board, it’ll be set up with a game already in progress. The aim is to checkmate the opposing king, which is when they can’t move. However, the catch is that there are many, many potential setups, so there’s not a single solution we can hand out.

However, if you don’t win, you can step on the curved platforms to reset the match, letting you start at the beginning of a game. So, the way to beat the chess minigame is to learn how to play chess. Then, play against the computer (use the right mouse button or X/Square on a controller to move pieces) and crush them.

Can You Cheat at the Chess Minigame?

That’s the “proper” way to beat the puzzle, but what if you don’t have the time to learn how to play chess (or just don’t want to)? Then, there are a couple of alternative solutions.

Option one is to save regularly and if you mess up, reload. Option two is to load up NextChessMove and input both your and your opponents moves/piece positions. Then, use ‘calculate next move’ to let the website think for you.

Is it cheating? Yes, but it turns out cheaters can prosper. When you beat the AI (not SHODAN) a room opens to the right of the board from green/white’s perspective. Go in there and you’ll get a gizmo to increase your inventory space. You can shove move stuff in your pockets which should help alleviate your shame.

That’s how to checkmate in the chess minigame in the System Shock remake. And if you need more help, check out our other System Shock guides and coverage.