How to Cleanse a Cursed Chest in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

While exploring the different biomes in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, you’re bound to discover a cursed chest or two outside of civilization. These objects usually contain rare, powerful equipment you wouldn’t find anywhere else. The only thing is, you’ll have to cleanse them first, so here’s how.

How to Unlock a Cursed Chest in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Cursed chests will emanate a nasty purple glow when you first encounter them. The protagonists will hint that the witch Seeker will know how to cleanse these chests, but it won’t be until around the 12-hour mark of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden that you’ll learn how to from her on the Witch’s island in The Mire Marshes.

After your talk with Seeker, you’ll venture to find an abandoned home with the secrets for unsealing a cursed chest with a Spirit Unbounding ritual. This ritual will require materials just like any other in the game, but instead of herbs and ores, you must collect wooden figurines hiding in the surrounding area of a cursed chest.

Whenever Red’s hand glows an orange-reddish color, this could indicate that a wooden figurine is nearby. You won’t be able to find these objects by looking at the map, so you’ll have to investigate around every nook and cranny thoroughly. Fortunately, the figurines aren’t usually too far from their cursed chests, so you don’t have to roam around too much or too far until you find them.

Once all the pieces are collected, perform the Spirit Unbounding ritual to get the reward inside. The effort is certainly worth the price because most cursed chests hold powerful, high-tier equipment with unique passives attached. In fact, a chest piece or a weapon from these chests could last you till the end of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden at their highest upgrade tier.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.