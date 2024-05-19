How to Complete A Gift of Robes in Diablo 4

The Iron Wolves need a reason to join the battle in the Helltides, and “A Gift of Robes” helps them reach a boiling point in Diablo 4. This guide will cover how you can complete the Season 4 quest and what you can expect as a reward.

Recommended Videos

Diablo 4: How to Complete A Gift of Robes

Screenshot by The Escapist.

To complete A Gift of Robes, reach Wolf’s Honor Rank 6 in Helltides and then find Telan:

Reach Wolf’s Honor Rank 6.

Speak to Soudeh the Anvil.

Seach for Telan in the Fractured Peaks.

Kill the cultists in the cave.

Interact with the evidence within the cave.

Return to Soudeh.

There are three main parts to this quest, starting with the rank. The Iron Wolves are the main faction for Season 4, and they want you to grind out Helltides for honor. Every kill and chest you open grants you more honor for their faction. Reaching level 6 for the Iron Wolves is the first step of this quest before you can actually start searching for Telan in Sanctuary.

After you reach rank 6, speak to Soudeh the Anvil at the Iron Wolves Encampment. She will task you with searching for Telan in the Gale Valley of the Fractured Peaks. Like so many other quests, the entire area is highlighted with a green circle. You need to search for a cave entrance that leads to Telran, which is at the southern tip of the Gale Valley. Head inside to reach the last part of the A Gift of Robes quest.

Related: How to Complete Doomsayer Events in Diablo 4

Inside the cave, there are a few enemies to carve through before finding Telran. He is stuck in a ritual that turns him into a demon, and you need to take him down. Although he has to go down, you can still search the camp. Interact with the three items in the same room, and you’ll have all the information you need. Then just take it back to Soudeh to complete A Gift of Robes. From here, you can start grinding again, and you’ll get a reward cache in return.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more