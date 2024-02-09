The very first official quest you’ll get in Skull & Bones is called A Pirate’s Deal, and, while not a difficult quest, it’s a bit confusing how to complete it. Here’s exactly what you need to do in the shark infested waters of Skull & Bones.

Where To Start A Pirate’s Deal

After creating your character and being rescued by Asnah Yatim, head straight through the wreck of The Exeter to the West Island. You can ignore the other two islands in the area as they simply house NPCs that offer a bit of lore. There, you’ll speak to the Pirate Chief Officer, who will request you nab 6 Explosive Firearms and 6 Opulent Rum from the wreck. However, finding the items is a bit confusing in the wide-open tutorial area.

How to Complete A Pirate’s Deal

Your crew might voice several suggestions – looting corpses and the like. Ignore them and head east of West Island, away from The Exeter, to find a rock surrounded by sharks. There’s also a shark-infested location to the west with the goods. Here, you can quickly loot the Explosive Firearms and Opulent Rum before the sharks overwhelm your dhow, or you can throw spears at the sharks by aiming and nab the goods safely.

Looting the items and ignoring the sharks is the quickest but riskiest method. If you choose to go the safer route, you’ll need to take on the sharks. It’s best to keep as much distance as possible and to take the sharks one at a time because they can quickly wreck your ship otherwise.

Once you’ve grabbed enough, head back to West Island and speak to the Pirate Chief Officer again. This will complete the quest, rewarding you with a crowbar and a warm welcome to the cutthroat world of Skull & Bones.

And that’s how to complete A Pirate’s Deal in Skull & Bones.