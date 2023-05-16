How to Complete Kamizun Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

The Kamizun Shrine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has you taking on a few run-of-the-mill constructs. That doesn’t sound like such a big deal until you realize it also takes away all your weapons. If that seems a little daunting, here’s how to complete this challenging shrine.

How to Beat Kamizun Shrine and Its Constructs

First of all, you’ll need to find the shrine, so check the below for the precise location. No other preparation is needed, as this shrine strips you of all your equipment — food and potions included.

Luckily, it does give you some basic weapons. When you head inside, you’ll see a wooden stick, bow, shield, and arrows to your right. Take those and duck behind the carved heads at either side of the passage’s end.

You can wade in if you’re confident in your melee skills, but I chose to adopt a sneaky approach, taking out as many enemies as I could before having to fight them up close. If you crouch behind the very edge of the carved heads you’ll be able to fire your bow without being seen.

Start off by firing an arrow at the middle Construct’s eyes. One or two shots should be enough to take it out. Keep at it, and by the time you’ve exhausted all your arrows you ought to have dispatched two or maybe even three enemies.

Now, ensure you have Fuse as your chosen power and dash down towards the back of the room where there’s a metal ball. Quickly fuse it with your stick to get a mace and start running. Your objective is to do as much damage to each Construct before the others close in.

If you lose any hearts (you probably will), there are fire fruits that you can eat to regain health. Once you’ve dispatched all of the Constructs, the rear shrine gate will open and you can claim your reward. I was definitely expecting a second wave but it didn’t happen, thankfully.

On the subject of how to beat the Kamizun Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, that’s all you need to know. And if you need more help, check out our other Tears of the Kingdom guides.