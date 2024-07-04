Poor Bunny just wants to know what happened to her parents. Here’s how to complete The Traces Continue in The First Descendant.

How to Find the Second Record in The Traces Continue in The First Descendant

Once you’ve found the first record, tucked away in the southern ridge of the Sterile Lands, you’ll quickly find yourself in possession of the second step of Bunny’s Descendant quest. This quest is The Traces Continue in The First Descendant. And just like the first step, The Traces Continue is incredibly easy to complete if you know where to go.

First, you’ll need to be able to access Vespers, which will naturally be unlocked during the main campaign. You’ll need to complete all the main story missions in the Sterile Lands and finally defeat The Stunning Beauty in the Void Intercept mission in Albion. Once that mission is complete, Vespers will be unlocked, and Gley will become your new main point of contact.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Complete the first three main campaign missions in Vespers and you’ll gain access to the middle area, otherwise known as the Ruins. Head to the Void Fragment activity in the southeast part of the map and you’ll see two old stone archways. Use your grappling hook to climb on top of the longest one of the two and you’ll find the second record.

Screenshots by The Escapist

But the quest won’t be complete until you’ve actually listened to the record. Access your inventory and select the records submenu at the top, then listen to the recording to learn a little more about Bunny’s parents.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Your next step will have you heading back to Albion to speak to Gley and Sharen to learn a little more about what they know. No one said this string of quests qould be over quickly!

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Sbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

