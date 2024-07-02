Follow Their Traces Quest Guide – The First Descendant

After you meet Bunny in The First Descendant, you will need to help her track down some evidence of what her parents were doing in some dangerous places. This quest, called Follow Their Traces, can be tough to finish if you don’t know exactly where to look.

Where to find and read records of Bunny’s parents in the Sterile Lands

You can find the records of Bunny’s parents on the cliff edge on the south side of the Restricted Zone in the Sterile Lands. Keep in mind that you will not be able to access the Restricted Zone in the Sterile Lands until you play through the story quests and hit the Successful Infiltration quest for Sharen.

The clue on the location is that faint signals are coming from the cliff close to the facility, near the high-powered jammer. You can see the exact location shown on the map above, just along the south side of the cliff, slightly southeast of the spawn in point in the Restricted Zone. There are no enemies around this area, so you don’t need to worry about having to fight anything to get your hands on the records.

Go there and look over the edge, and you will see the records on a data pad. Pick this up to get the Emergency Communication Record – Agent Cayden Voltia. Now that you have picked it up, it is time to read it.

To do this, open the menu and go to the Journal section of your main menu, then select Records. Under Descendant, you will be able to find all records related to the Descendants that you have managed to pick up, and any that you have yet to read will be marked by a red exclamation point. Select the relevant record, and you will learn more about Bunny.

You will learn from the records that Bunny’s parents were looking for a suspicious target in the area. Bunny remarks that this is unusual, as agents like her parents would not normally be assigned that kind of task. It looks like someone is moving large quantities of goods around, but enemy surveillance means her parents are having a hard time moving around.

On a more personal note for Bunny, you will learn that when she was a kid, she had always wanted a teddy bear. It was her mother who had a thing for rabbits and named her Bunny.

