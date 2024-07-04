Bunny is one of the first Descendants that you will find in The First Descendant, and she has her own story that needs to play out. In The Traces Continue, we will be tracking down a bit more evidence about her family.

How to complete The Traces Continue in The First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

To find the journal for The Traces Continue, you need to make your way to The Ruins in Vespers. This means you will need to finish all missions in the previous area, as Vespers is the third main region you will get access to. When you arrive there, play through the three missions in the first area, and then this will give you access to The Ruins, the second area in Vespers.

The Ruins are aptly named, being all crumbling stonework, and you will want to make your way over to the destroyed structures just beside the Void Fragment mission shown on the map above (the orange icon in the southern part of the region).

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

When you get there, you will need to climb up to the top of the crumbling stonework. There will be an area with three arches and another three arches behind that. Climb to the top of the first structure, then make your way to the left to get the next journal, which can be found right at the edge of the ledge there.

This is the second part of this guest, with Follow Their Traces having already revealed some information about what happened to Bunny’s parents. Once again, open the menu and go to the Journal section of your main menu, then select Records. Under Descendant, you will be able to find all records related to the Descendants that you have managed to pick up. Select the relevant record, Colon Emergency Orders, and you will learn more about Bunny and the fate of her parents.

It would seem that Bunny’s parents received some kind of emergency order to chase down a specific target, and all other field agents were moved in to support. This implies that the threat would have been very serious. They were on the hunt for a relic, and it looked like they were not the only one. On a more personal level, we learn that young Bunny was about to get her wish and would receive a Teddy Bear for her birthday.

The First Descendant is available now.

