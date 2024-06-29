How To Complete The Turn Back Time Challenge in BitLife

If I could turn back time, if I could find a way, you already know I would be doing everything in my power to complete this BitLife challenge. It’s time to grab our spandex and hit the stage while we work on finishing off this challenge quickly.

BitLife Turn Back Time Challenge Walkthrough

Below, you’ll find all of the steps you’ll need to take to complete the BitLife Turn Back Time challenge;

Be born a female in California

Become a pop singer

Have 2+ pop albums go platinum or higher

Marry an ex-boyfriend

Have a best friend who identifies as gay

It’s pretty easy to see who this challenge is modeled after, so we’ll just need to CHERish the thought of her while we go through this. Without any further ado, let’s jump right into it.

Do I Need DLC To Complete This Challenge?

If you’re hoping to partake in the Turn Back Time Challenge in BitLife, you will need to purchase the Musician Job Pack. There are also a variety of other fantastic DLC offerings that you can get in BitLife, so be sure to learn which packs are essential to get the most out of this game.

How To Be Born in California in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first step of this challenge is picking the right place to be born. We’ll need to pick somewhere in California if we’re hoping to start this one off on the right foot, so pick any of the following locations to be born in this particular state:

Los Angeles

San Francisco

San Diego

San Jose

As long as you’ve selected the option to play as a Female, you’ll be starting this challenge off on the right foot. Now, let’s prepare for the next step, shall we?

How To Become A Pop Singer in BitLife

This is, unfortunately, where the Musician Job Pack is going to come into play. If you haven’t purchased it yet and are hoping to complete this challenge, you’ll need to drop some cash to get past this point of the challenge.

From a young age, make sure that you’re not only working on your Looks but also your Singing. You can find both of these under the Activities portion of the main screen. To maintain your looks, you’ll want to do the following:

Get Plastic Surgery once you’re old enough for it

Go to the Gym

Practice different tasks under Mind & Body

Tan often

Once you’ve ensured that you’re ready for the Spotlight, head into the Jobs category and find Special Careers. Apply to become a Musician and see where life takes you from here. I would recommend going Solo, as it’s going to be easier to complete this challenge along the way.

How To Get Platinum Records in BitLife

This is likely going to be the most difficult part of this particular BitLife challenge, as you can never truly say how well an album is going to do. If you want to ensure that you’re getting as much playtime as possible, we do have some tips for you:

Use Social Media to your advantage If you’re creating multiple social media accounts, people can take notice of your skills, boosting your sales by using your music in different apps

Keep working on your looks This is self-explanatory since you’ll need to look good if you’re hoping to sell albums.

Continuing refining your craft and putting out singles People are going to pay more attention to you if you’re constantly putting out work, so keep putting out singles and practicing while you’re putting out albums.



You can keep track of how well your songs are doing under the Jobs tab, so keep checking in often to make sure that you’re selling as many albums and songs as needed.

How To Marry An Ex-Boyfriend in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

Under the Relationships tab, you’ll find all of your current friends, as well as some of your exes from the past. You’ll just want to try and rekindle a spark between you and your former lover, eventually popping the question and getting hitched. This may be difficult, but as we know, BitLife just loves to throw curveballs at us sometimes.

If you want to ensure that this is an easy task, date someone, break up with them in the same year, and try to ask them out again a year later. There’s a good chance that they won’t think twice and will come running back.

How To Become Best Friends With Someone Who Identifies As Gay in BitLife

This is going to be tricky. Best Friends kind of pop up randomly, but you can turn the tide in your favor if you’re hoping to ensure that you can become BFFs with someone who is Gay. Check under your Relationships tab, and see which of your friends may identify as such.

Spend a lot of time with them, and eventually, you should get a popup asking if you want to become Best Friends with this character. Accept it to complete this challenge and cross off another from your list.

Now that we’ve completed this challenge, be sure that you’re prepared for anything that next week will throw our way. No matter if you have the Challenge Vault and want to work on completing the Love is Love challenge or anything in between, we’ve got your back.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.