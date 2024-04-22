How to Become a Model in BitLife

Sometimes, life is just extremely good to us — but we can change our fate in BitLife easily enough to become a Model with ease. What do we need to do to make this happen, and do we need to spend any cash to do it?

Recommended Videos

How to Get the Model Job Pack in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first thing that you’ll need to do to become a Model in BitLife is purchase the Job Pack. You can either buy the Model Pack for $4.99, or you can buy one of the best packs in the game, the Boss Mode Pack. Sure, it’s going to cost you a bit more at $15.99, but you’ll unlock all current and future job packs for one price. It’s worth it because who knows what other Jobs are going to be available down the line, you know?

How to Become a Famous Model in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you’ve unlocked the Model Pack in BitLife, you’ll need to start working on your looks. You can boost your looks in a variety of ways, including:

Hitting the Gym every chance you get

Getting Plastic Surgery to change your appearance

Taking care of your body and mind

Related: How to Get the Lustful Ribbon in BitLife

Once you’ve reached 100% looks, it’s time to start looking for a job. First, head into Jobs and get a Headshot taken so you can pass them around to prospective jobs. After that, you can go one of two ways about it: you can either use something like God Mode to make the task all the easier, or you can search for Jobs that are available to you.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Head into the Jobs menu, and select Special Careers from the bottom of the list. Here, you’ll find Modeling Gigs that you can attempt to sign up for. Follow along with the prompts on the screen and try to emulate them to the best of your ability to try and land a job. Don’t be sad if you get denied for the first few that you try for — this is almost guaranteed until you learn the ins and outs of the field.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’re not going to get rich overnight with the Model Career. You’ll need to put in a lot of hard work and dedication to make it happen, accepting low pay for the first few jobs that you take on. After this, however, you can continue to push further and see what other jobs lay waiting for you in the field.

From here, just keep pushing for your dreams and hope that you can do what it takes to become a model in BitLife. It’s going to be a lot of hard work, but we know that you can make it happen.

And that’s how to become a Model in BitLife.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more