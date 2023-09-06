There are a ton of different planets to visit throughout your journey in Starfield, and many of them have pretty extreme environments and pretty savage native wildlife. While visiting a particularly cold planet with some rather vicious predators roaming around, my poor character ended up with severe frostbite and a crippled leg. It was not a good time and I didn’t have anything on hand to help me sort it out. My character could barely move without expending all his oxygen. I had to make a tactical retreat back to the ship or risk dying. If you find yourself afflicted by status effects and ailments, there are ways to get your character back up to 100% quickly. Lets take a look at how to cure status effects in Starfield.

Visiting a Doctor to Cure Status Effects in Starfield

If you’re exploring and come down with a status effect, don’t ignore it. Instead, the first thing you should do is open your inventory. Check if you have any medical supplies with an icon that matches that of the status effect you’re suffering from. If it’s not yet severe, you can treat it early with some relevant medical supplies to cure it. If you don’t have the medical supplies on hand to treat the status effect, you can try returning to the ship and heading to the onboard bed. Having a rest on there for a day or two can be enough to cure a mild status effect.

If you’re beyond the first two methods, then what you need is a doctor. Luckily unlike real life, you don’t have to wait an eternity to get in, and their treatment works immediately. Much like real life though, you’ll have to cough up the credits needed for the service. One of the easiest doctors to reach is the one on New Atlantis. After you land on planet head over to the shuttle station. Select the Residential District as your destination. As you disembark you’ll see a sign pointing to the left for Reliant Medical. This is where we want to go, so follow the signage.

Once you arrive at Reliant Medical head on inside and ignore the waiting room and reception staff. Head straight on through to the room at the back containing the doctor. Speak with him and he’ll offer to cure you of your status effects and ailments for 500 credits. The effect is immediate and you’ll be back to normal right after, so no more limping around or dying of frostbite.

That’s how you can cure status effects and ailments in Starfield. Medical supplies, a good rest on the ship, or a trip to the doctor are all good methods of helping you deal with status effects during your playthrough. For more Starfield tips, check out our guide to stealing things from stores using a bucket.