How To Defeat Colgera In Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

The first dungeon most The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players are most likely to attempt, thanks to the game’s guiding hand, is the Wind Temple. Once you reach the end of its puzzles, as per series tradition, you need to face off against a boss. While Breath of the Wild was criticized for its unimaginative boss battles, the boss of the Wind Temple, Colgera, is a very imaginative and untraditional fight that requires you to play around with three-dimensional space like never before. Colgera can be a challenge, so here’s a handy guide on how to best approach and defeat this giant foe.

How Do You Defeat Colgera?

Once you activate all five devices in the Wind Temple, Colgera can be tackled at any time. Because of the bitter cold in the environment, make sure that you either have on clothes that will give you cold resistance or have a bunch of food or elixirs that will warm you up. Once you reach the central console and activate it, the fight against Colgera will begin as he erupts from the Wind Temple and begins to fly around the stage.

The fight has you constantly flying around at extreme altitudes while Colgera flies above, around, and below you. It’s one of the few bosses that plays a lot with depth. You won’t really have to worry about him attacking you on the same horizontal plane, but you will have to keep track of what he does all around you and utilize that space yourself to try and damage him. When you try to attack him, most of your attacks will do nothing and he’ll seem impervious to all attacks as he attempts to hit you with his limited moveset. Colgera only has three attacks and once he attacks, he leaves himself open to attack — provided you know how to hurt him.

His first attack is to shoot you from a distance with icicle spikes on his back. These will fire at you fairly quickly and if you don’t glide around them, they can cause quite a bit of pain. However, once he fires enough of these spikes, you’ll see that he exposed a purple area on his body. That’s his weak point and you should target it with either a bow and arrow or, if you’re feeling very brave, a dive. Don’t worry about losing stamina from shooting in midair either. Once you redeploy your glider, your stamina meter will refill.

Colgera will also disappear and try to smash into you from below. When Tulin tells you to watch out, then he’s going to try and come up from a portal underneath you.

Use the Power of Wind to quickly move out of the way, or else you’ll get smashed. It’s at this point where you’ll most likely see patches of ice on Colgera. These sheets of ice also hide more purple weak spots, so you’ll need to destroy them with arrows. Colgera will only use these two attacks for the first half of the battle, but things will change once he reaches 50% health.

Colgera will then add a new attack — summoning five tornadoes that spread out from his body. Don’t stay too close to him during this phase because the point when he summons the tornadoes is when they’re most likely to hit you.

After a bit they’ll spread out, giving you more space to get closer to his body and find his purple weak spots. He’ll still use his two other attacks from earlier in the fight, so just make sure you have the Power of Wind ready to use to dodge his upward strike, are holding plenty of arrows, and heal yourself (or buff your cold resistance) when necessary. Colgera won’t take too long to topple, and when you do you’ll have another Heart Container and unlock a new Sage.

And that’s how you defeat Colgera in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You can check out some of our other Tears of the Kingdom guides here.