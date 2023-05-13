After a brief intro scene, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom starts off with Link running around shirtless, which is fine when the sun’s shining. But there are places in Hyrule where the temperature drops and he’s likely to catch his death of cold. One way to deal with this is to give Link a warming meal. So, if you’re heading into frostier areas, you’ll want to know how to cook cold-resistant food in Tears of the Kingdom, and here is what you need to know.

The Ingredients You Need to Cook Up Cold-Resistant Food in Tears of the Kingdom

You can mix in other ingredients, but the simplest way to make a cold-resistant meal is to use Spicy Peppers. You can find these in various places, but if you’re on the Great Sky Island, you’ll notice that they’re helpfully dotted around the icy area of the map, especially as you head for Gutanbac Shrine.

Grab as many as you can carry and find a pot. Go to Link’s inventory and select one, which will make Link hold it. Keep selecting till his arms are full. Then stand by the pot and press A to cook them.

You’ll then receive a meal, Spicy Sauteed Peppers. Eating this will make Link resistant to the cold. The more peppers you put in, the longer he’ll be able to go without freezing, but keep an eye on the cold resistance timer. You can additionally mix Spicy Peppers with other foods if you would also like to, for example, recover some extra health.

That’s everything you need to know about how to cook cold-resistant food in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.