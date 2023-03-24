Returning from the original game, Resident Evil 4 remake tasks you with destroying blue medallions in a variety of places throughout the game. The third side quest to destroy blue medallions is found in the castle’s Castle Gate area. You must find and destroy six blue medallions over the Castle Gate map. Here’s how to activate the mission and locate the six blue medallions in Resident Evil 4 remake’s Castle Gate.

To Activate The Quest, You Need to Locate and Read the Blue Note in This Area

The note that activates this quest can be found at the entrance to the castle after breaking down the gate. It’s on one of the pillars to the right of the door.

The first blue medallion is high up on the wall to the north, hanging down in a corner under the scaffolding. It’s in the corner – it’s easiest to hit from small courtyard landing outside the huge gate you break down with the cannon.

The second medallion is in the tiny window above the door in the broken-down stone building, leading to the cannon.

The third medallion is in the broken rotunda just past the cannon. It hangs down in the window. Easy.

The fourth medallion is down in the round area where you find the cannon originally. You have to drop down from the area above with the rotunda and medallion three. You should be able to see it in this round interior corridor section.



Medallion five is located in the battlements you reach after you raise the cannon. Jump down to the cannon, run through the corridor, and climb the ladder. You should reach an area with some junk and a round battlement where you can unlock the door back to the broken stone building. Follow the curve around to the north just past the door until you reach a dead end – it should be hanging in the corner on the left.

The sixth and final medallion is right near where you enter the area from the Merchant’s location. It’s to the south, outside the area hanging off a tree branch.

And that’s the third blue medallion-destroying quest in Resident Evil 4 remake completed – and an extra five Spinels for the Merchant.