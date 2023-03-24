Resident Evil 4’s staple blue medallion quests return for the remake, enhanced and expanded. The fourth blue medallion quest wants you to find six medallions in the Grand Hall area. Here’s how to activate the fourth blue medallion quest and locate the six medallions you need to destroy in Resident Evil 4 remake’s castle Grand Hall.

To Activate the Quest, You Need to Locate and Read the Blue Note in This Area

You can find the note that activates this quest on the small table in the Merchant room on the south side of the Grand Hall’s ground floor. Interact with the note to activate the quest and mark the locations of the medallions on your map.

The first blue medallion is in the small antechamber right as you first enter the Grand Hall. Look up and to the right as you enter. It’s hanging in the archway.

The second medallion is right in the center of the Grand Hall. It’s dangling from the chandelier. This medal is easiest to see and get from the second-floor balcony. Go to the northern balcony and look towards the chandelier’s north-eastern side.

Medallion number three is in the Grand Hall all the way at the eastern end. Go to the statue and look behind the column to find this one.

The fourth medallion is in the room you access via the northern balcony. Follow the corridor into a circular balcony room with blue lanterns. This medallion is on the wall behind a curtain in the alcove on the southern wall of this upstairs room.

Medallion five is in the Dining Hall. This one is in the northmost window on the eastern side of this room. Look behind the curtains. You might have to go a bit further north and look back at an angle to see this one.

The sixth and final medallion can be found in the room accessible from the second-floor south door. This is the room with the bridge in it. The medal is on the ground floor at the end of the room. It’s well hidden behind a column holding up the platform, so run around behind it to spot this one.

And that’s the fourth blue medallion quest in Resident Evil 4 remake. Return to the Merchant to complete the quest and receive your five Spinels.