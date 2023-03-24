Resident Evil 4 remake’s quest system offers a variety of small tasks in return for some useful rewards. Returning is the blue medallion quests, which asks you to locate and destroy blue medallions around the various maps. The fifth blue medallion quest tasks you with finding five blue medallions in the island’s Cargo Depot area. Here is where you can find the quest, as well as the location of all five blue medallions in Resident Evil 4 remake’s Cargo Depot.

To Activate the Quest, You Need to Locate and Read the Blue Note in This Area

The note that activates the fifth blue medallion quest in Resident Evil 4 remake is located in the facility. After using the completed keycard and opening the door to the next area, you will find a Merchant. The note to activate this quest is on the left hand side of the doorway to the Merchant’s room. Pick it up and it will add the medallion locations to your map.

The first blue medallion is to the east of the area, on the unreachable building next door. Aim out across the fence and the gap to get this one.

The second medallion is hight above the entrance to the Cargo Depot area, from the Merchant. Go out to the base of the steps, turn around, and look way up. This one is hanging from some stairs up high.

Blue medallion three is in the fenced off area you reach after dropping down from the stairs. Go towards the south side of this area and look for a pair of red shipping containers. The medallion is on one of the containers.

Medallion four is also in the fenced off area. Go to the northern side of the second set of stairs and turn around. Look along the machinery to the north and you should spot it on an oven behind some crates.

The fifth and final medallion can be found near the second staircase. Look high and to the south from on or under these stairs, at the tower above the loudspeakers. It should be hanging around near the top of the tower.

And that’s Resident Evil 4 remake’s fifth blue medallion request in the bag. Cash it in at the next Merchant you find for five more Spinels.