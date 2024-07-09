How to Infiltrate Zone Recon Missions in The First Descendant

All Zone Recon Missions in The First Descendant have a set of bonus rewards you can earn if you successfully infiltrate the area before killing the boss. To help you get the items you deserve, this guide will cover how you can easily disable the surveillance towers and end the mission.

Recommended Videos

How to Disable Surveillance Towers in The First Descendant

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Use the Active Camouflage skill on Sharen to infiltrate Zone Recon Missions and disable the Surveillance Towers successfully. Each major zone in the game will have at least one of these recon missions and they are normally full of non-stop waves of enemies. Because of the enemy density, attempting to disable the towers without detection is nearly impossible while using any other Descendant in the game. Sharen is the only one with an invisibility option.

Equip Sharen as a Descendant.

Use the Active Camouflage skill.

Disable each tower one by one.

Don’t get spotted by enemies.

Once you reach a Zone Recon Mission with Sharen as your character, you need to activate the Active Camouflage before heading into the area. With the camouflage on, make your way to one tower and disable it. It takes a couple of seconds and then you need to get out as fast as possible. Wait for the camouflage to reset and then repeat the same steps. Nearly all of the Zone Recon Missions will have four towers, which means this process is repeated four times. If the enemies don’t spot you, then you can kill the boss and earn much better rewards.

Related: How to Get the Shortsword Module in The First Descendant

Before you attempt to infiltrate the Zone Recon Missions, I also recommend ensuring that your Sharen has the right Modules equipped. You want to have as much longevity on your skills so that your Active Camouflage stays active long enough to remain hidden. Otherwise, you simply won’t have enough time to get the job done.

The First Descendant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy